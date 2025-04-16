Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from GBX 3,700 ($48.97) to GBX 3,300 ($43.67) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
WTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,860 ($37.85).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTB
Whitbread Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Whitbread
In related news, insider Kal Atwal acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,621 ($34.69) per share, with a total value of £29,617.30 ($39,197.06). Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest
hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels
and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in
59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable
prices in great locations.
People are at the heart of our business. We employ over
38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels
across the UK and Germany.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.