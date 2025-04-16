Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from GBX 3,700 ($48.97) to GBX 3,300 ($43.67) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,860 ($37.85).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTB

Whitbread Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Whitbread

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,524 ($33.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,849. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,352 ($44.36).

In related news, insider Kal Atwal acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,621 ($34.69) per share, with a total value of £29,617.30 ($39,197.06). Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.