Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Up 2.3% on Earnings Beat

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $64.68. Approximately 8,075,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 14,376,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

