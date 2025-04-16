Comparing Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Profitability

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China 19.68% 9.11% 0.66% Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Zadar Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China $190.65 billion 1.07 $38.11 billion $2.60 5.59 Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -0.23

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures. Zadar Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agricultural Bank of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Agricultural Bank of China beats Zadar Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

