Contrasting ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) & Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A ATN International -4.79% 0.52% 0.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tower One Wireless and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 0.00 ATN International 0 0 1 1 3.50

Earnings and Valuation

ATN International has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.82%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

This table compares Tower One Wireless and ATN International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATN International $729.08 million 0.38 -$14.54 million ($2.12) -8.41

Tower One Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATN International beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

