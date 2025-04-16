Contrasting Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) & Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) and Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Shattuck Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dianthus Therapeutics -1,250.32% -21.68% -20.88% Shattuck Labs -1,156.46% -61.92% -54.49%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dianthus Therapeutics $6.24 million 98.98 -$43.56 million ($2.60) -7.39 Shattuck Labs $5.72 million 6.86 -$87.30 million ($1.49) -0.55

This table compares Dianthus Therapeutics and Shattuck Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dianthus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Shattuck Labs. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shattuck Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shattuck Labs has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dianthus Therapeutics and Shattuck Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 7 2 3.22 Shattuck Labs 0 4 1 2 2.71

Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 182.84%. Shattuck Labs has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 815.08%. Given Shattuck Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than Dianthus Therapeutics.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats Shattuck Labs on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. Shattuck Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

