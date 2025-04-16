Contrasting Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) & Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Avalon Advanced Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 229.66 -$363.88 million N/A N/A Avalon Advanced Materials $80,000.00 165.27 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Avalon Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lifezone Metals and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.45%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% Avalon Advanced Materials -13,866.67% -5.30% -4.96%

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

