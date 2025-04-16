Critical Survey: OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OppFi and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Sphere 3D has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.13%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than OppFi.

This table compares OppFi and Sphere 3D”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $525.96 million 1.39 -$1.00 million $0.21 40.30 Sphere 3D $16.61 million 0.76 -$23.41 million ($0.52) -0.92

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 84.0% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.40% 35.04% 12.09% Sphere 3D -50.87% -49.54% -34.72%

Summary

OppFi beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

