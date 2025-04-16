Critical Survey: Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) vs. Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF)

Profitability

This table compares Newcrest Mining and Sabre Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newcrest Mining N/A N/A N/A Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Newcrest Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newcrest Mining and Sabre Gold Mines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newcrest Mining N/A N/A N/A ($2.90) -6.08 Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 109.24 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -3.26

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre Gold Mines. Newcrest Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada. Newcrest Mining Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. As of October 18, 2023, Newcrest Mining Limited operates as subsidiary of Newmont Corporation.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

