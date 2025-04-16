CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $408,064,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $21,278,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 352,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

