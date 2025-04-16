Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

