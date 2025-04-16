Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 806,684 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $61,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

