D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage on Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX)

Equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on shares of Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 283.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDCX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Medicus Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Medicus Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDCX opened at $3.65 on Monday. Medicus Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medicus Pharma stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,457,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Medicus Pharma comprises about 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 13.43% of Medicus Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Medicus Pharma

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

