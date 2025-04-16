D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $169.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.45. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

