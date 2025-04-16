Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,489,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, JBGlobal.com LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.31 and a one year high of $205.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.40.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

