DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.
View Our Latest Research Report on DD
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,734,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.