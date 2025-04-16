DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $60.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,734,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.