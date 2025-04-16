Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.04%.

EGBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

