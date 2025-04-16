Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

About Encompass Health



Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

