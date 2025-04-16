Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Position Lowered by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Energizer by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Energizer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

