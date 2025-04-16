ENI (E) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $25.52 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENI stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on E shares. UBS Group downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.60 target price (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

