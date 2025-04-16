ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ENN Energy Price Performance
XNGSY opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $41.19.
About ENN Energy
