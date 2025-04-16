ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENN Energy Price Performance

XNGSY opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

