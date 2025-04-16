Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 99,711 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,540.80. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $323,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,350 shares of company stock worth $1,100,769 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

