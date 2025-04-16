Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,659,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after buying an additional 772,961 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,932,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

