Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $282.51 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.34 and its 200 day moving average is $319.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair lowered Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Valmont Industries from $425.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.