Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at $583,562.85. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,471.85. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

