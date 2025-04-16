Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF stock opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8839 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

