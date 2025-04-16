Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.64 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 649,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 787,266 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $51,642,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 226,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

