Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.66 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

