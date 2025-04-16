Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,836 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.79. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This trade represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

