Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FLXS Q4 Earnings

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flexsteel Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Flexsteel Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 20.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 226.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Further Reading

