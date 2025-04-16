Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 338.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,727,000 after acquiring an additional 239,789 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

