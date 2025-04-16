Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Federal Signal by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

