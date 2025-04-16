Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 1,465 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $151.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day moving average of $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

