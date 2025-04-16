Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 440 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Primerica by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Primerica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRI

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.