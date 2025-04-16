Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,504 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of E.W. Scripps worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,643.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 394,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 245.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 66,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

