Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $385,365.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 613,039 shares in the company, valued at $54,584,992.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,768.75. The trade was a 9.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.29.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

