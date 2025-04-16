Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 348 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 5,742.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCTY

Paylocity Stock Down 0.3 %

PCTY opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.