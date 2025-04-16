Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 5,930 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ecovyst by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECVT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th.

ECVT opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

