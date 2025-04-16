Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

