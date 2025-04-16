Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stride alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69,888 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stride by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stride by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stride by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRN

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.