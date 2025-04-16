Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,153,000 after buying an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,975,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,918,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 128,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

