Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,958,000 after buying an additional 1,290,605 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 507,008 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

