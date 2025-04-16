Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RBC opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.94. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $241.43 and a 52-week high of $372.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total transaction of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

