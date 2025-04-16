Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

