Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after buying an additional 100,676 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

