Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 57,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 271.5% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

View Our Latest Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.