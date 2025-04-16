Federated Hermes Inc. Has $757,000 Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in AAON by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AAON opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.96. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $144.07.

AAON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.