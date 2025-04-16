Federated Hermes Inc. Has $787,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Baird R W downgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.50.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

