Federated Hermes Inc. Has $864,000 Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 491,428 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SolarWinds by 57.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 800,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 170.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

