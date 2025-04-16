Federated Hermes Inc. Has $890,000 Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in CVB Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.62.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

