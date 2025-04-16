Federated Hermes Inc. Has $904,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,154,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 71.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SPB opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.81.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.